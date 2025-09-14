Seahawks C Jalen Sundell exits game late vs. Steelers
The Seattle Seahawks may have to play the rest of the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers without Jalen Sundell, their starting center.
Sundell exited the game late in the fourth quarter and appeared to be escorted to the locker room. He walked off under his own power, which is a good sign for the Seahawks and their offensive line's long-term health.
Olu Oluwatimi, who started at center the entire second half of the season for the Seahawks in 2024, entered the game for Seattle in Sundell's absence.
It appeared to work decently for the Seahawks, who scored on a long Kenneth Walker III run to push their lead to 31-17 late in the game. Sundell offers positional versatility, however, which makes him critical to the depth regardless of whether he is starting at center or not.
Seattle hasn't released an official designation on whether Sundell will return, but it's unlikely considering there isn't much time remaining in the game.
