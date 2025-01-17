Seahawks Conducting 2nd Interview With Vikings Assistant For OC Vacancy
The Seattle Seahawks are conducting a second interview with Minnesota Vikings assistant coach Grant Udinski for their offensive coordinator vacancy, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
Udinksi, 28, is currently the Vikings' assistant offensive coordinator and assistant quarterbacks coach. He interviewed with Seattle virtually earlier this week and will now have a second in-person discussion with Seahawks management on Friday.
He has been in his current position with the Vikings for three seasons, and began his NFL coaching career as a coaching assistant with the Carolina Panthers in 2020. Previously, Udinski was a graduate assistant at Baylor in 2019.
Udinski is part of the staff that helped former New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold turn his career around in 2024 after fizzling out of his first NFL stop.
Darnold posted career highs in completion percentage (66.2), passing yards (4,319) and passing touchdowns (35) this season while tossing just 12 interceptions.
The Vikings reached the Wild Card round of the playoffs with a 14-3 record but were upset by the Los Angeles Rams, 27-9. If hired, it would be an impressively quick rise by the young coach within NFL coaching ranks.
New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak also earned a second interview for the job on Friday, so the Seahawks may be getting close to deciding their future OC. They also spoke with former Tampa Buccanneers play-caller Byron Leftwich, among other candidates.
More Seahawks News
Report: Seahawks Interviewed Super Bowl Winning Coordinator
Seahawks' Byron Murphy II Lands On ESPN All-Rookie Team
Which Free Agents Could Seahawks' Coordinator Candidates Lure to Seattle?
Is Klint Kubiak Best Option For Seahawks' Offensive Coordinator Job?
Seahawks Assistant Head Coach Leslie Frazier Interviewing For Cowboys HC Job