Seahawks could entertain 'outside-the-box' trade before 2025 NFL Draft
The Seattle Seahawks are looking to build on a 10-7 record from a season ago, which might not be easy following all their offseason moves. The Seahawks said goodbye to quarterback Geno Smith and wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.
They went out and made sure they had replacements for the outgoing veterans as they signed Sam Darnold and Cooper Kupp in NFL free agency. That doesn't mean they're done making moves. One analyst and former NFL quarterback, even throws out the idea of an "outside-the-box" trade prior to the NFL Draft.
Brock Huard was speaking on his Blue 88 segment Monday morning on Brock and Salk and said the Seahawks should entertain the idea of trading Kenneth Walker.
“I don’t think this is going to happen – and this would be a real outside-the-box (move) – but I would keep an eye on (Walker),” Huard said. “Zach Charbonnet I think is a tremendous fit into this system. Kenny McIntosh is there and pretty cheap. And neither of those guys would bring back what a Ken Walker (would in a trade) because of what he has flashed and I think his ceiling is.”
Walker had 1,050 yards as a rookie in 2022 but has seen his numbers drop in recent years. In 2024, he had 573 yards and seven touchdowns but with Zach Charbonnet and Kenny McIntosh on the roster, it could make sense to move Walker before his contract runs out.
