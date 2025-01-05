All Seahawks

Seahawks DT Byron Murphy II Out vs. Rams, CB Riq Woolen Questionable

The Seattle Seahawks have ruled defensive tackle Byron Murphy II out of their Week 18 game against the Rams, while cornerback Riq Woolen is questionable to return.

Connor Benintendi

Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II (91) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II (91) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Seattle Seahawks rookie defensive tackle Byron Murphy II has been ruled out of the team's Week 18 game against the Los Angeles Rams with a back injury, the team announced. Cornerback Riq Woolen is also questionable to return with a rib injury.

Murphy entered the game with a questionable designation with a back issue. He has now been ruled out before halftime, apparently re-aggravating that pre-existing injury. Murphy's first NFL season will end with him totaling 36 tackles, two tackles for loss and a half-sack.

Woolen sustained a rib injury when Rams tight end Tyler Higby plunged into the end zone in the second quarter for a 6-yard score. The Seattle defensive back took the brunt of the hit.

The Seahawks are already without starting cornerback Josh Jobe. Rookie Nehemiah Pritchett will fill-in alongside cornerbacks Tre Brown and Devon Witherspoon.

