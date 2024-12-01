All Seahawks

Seahawks Elevate Pair Off Practice Squad to Face Jets

Though the Seahawks don’t have any injury concerns at quarterback, they will have extra depth under center to face the Jets.

Corbin K. Smith

Seattle Seahawks safety Ty Okada (39) runs the ball against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024.
In a bit of a surprising move on Saturday, the Seattle Seahawks elevated quarterback Jaren Hall along with safety Ty Okada for their Week 13 road battle against the New York Jets.

Signed to Seattle's practice squad before the start of the regular season, Hall will be eligible to suit up for the first time on Sunday despite starting quarterback Geno Smith and backup Sam Howell both being healthy and not listed on the final injury report. The former BYU standout could be kept inactive as an emergency third quarterback, allowing him to dress but not play unless Smith and Howell both suffer injuries and cannot return.

Okada, a second-year safety out of Montana State, will be in uniform for his fourth game so far this season and has caught the attention of coach Mike Macdonald for his work on the practice field, earning himself additional opportunities. Playing 31 defensive snaps as a sub-package defender in nickel and dime sets along with significant action on special teams in three prior games, he has recorded three tackles for the Seahawks.

With recently acquired safety A.J. Finley listed as questionable for Sunday, Okada will provide extra insurance behind starters Julian Love and Coby Bryant in the secondary.

As for roster moves that weren't made yet, Seattle added edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu and tackle Stone Forsythe to the final injury report after returning to practice this week, confirming neither player would be activated to the 53-man roster. Nwosu has been out since Week 5 with a thigh injury, while Forsythe has missed the previous five games with a hand injury, and both players will be able to practice up to 21 days before the team must add them to the roster.

Corbin K. Smith
