Seahawks Executive Staying in Seattle, For Now
A key cog in the Seattle Seahawks' player personnel management team is staying home, at least for now.
Senior director of player personnel Matt Berry, who has been with the team since 2008, did not advance to the second round of candidate interviews for the Tennessee Titans' vacant general manager position, per ESPN's Turron Davenport.
The Titans are bringing back six candidates for second interviews, and Berry isn't among them.
Of those six, Buffalo Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray and Green Bay Packers vice president of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan hold similar positions to Berry. The other four are assistant general managers for their current organizations.
Berry has played a pivotal role in Seattle's organization since he began as an area scout 17 years ago. He was promoted to a national scout for the Seahawks in 2014, one season after the team won its first-ever Super Bowl.
Tennessee continues its search for a new GM after firing Ran Carthon at season's end following two years on the job. Carthon and the Titans had a 9-25 record during his regime.
Although they have struggled to draft starting-caliber offensive linemen, the Seahawks have been one of the better teams at building through the draft over the last 15 years. Other organizations are noting Berry's work.
Berry isn't guaranteed to stay with the Seahawks, but he's sticking around for now.
More Seahawks News
Reviewing Projections: Was Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba's Breakout Expected?
Seahawks GM John Schneider Under Microscope Heading Into Critical Offseason
Seahawks Request Interview With Saints OC Klint Kubiak
Despite No Playoffs, Seahawks Prove Mettle as Road Warriors