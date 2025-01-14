All Seahawks

Seahawks Executive Staying in Seattle, For Now

After interviewing for the Tennessee Titans' GM position, a Seattle Seahawks executive didn't advance to the second round of interviews.

Connor Benintendi

Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Seattle Seahawks helmet at State Farm Stadium.
Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Seattle Seahawks helmet at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

A key cog in the Seattle Seahawks' player personnel management team is staying home, at least for now.

Senior director of player personnel Matt Berry, who has been with the team since 2008, did not advance to the second round of candidate interviews for the Tennessee Titans' vacant general manager position, per ESPN's Turron Davenport.

The Titans are bringing back six candidates for second interviews, and Berry isn't among them.

Of those six, Buffalo Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray and Green Bay Packers vice president of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan hold similar positions to Berry. The other four are assistant general managers for their current organizations.

Berry has played a pivotal role in Seattle's organization since he began as an area scout 17 years ago. He was promoted to a national scout for the Seahawks in 2014, one season after the team won its first-ever Super Bowl.

Tennessee continues its search for a new GM after firing Ran Carthon at season's end following two years on the job. Carthon and the Titans had a 9-25 record during his regime.

Although they have struggled to draft starting-caliber offensive linemen, the Seahawks have been one of the better teams at building through the draft over the last 15 years. Other organizations are noting Berry's work.

Berry isn't guaranteed to stay with the Seahawks, but he's sticking around for now.

More Seahawks News

Reviewing Projections: Was Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba's Breakout Expected?

Seahawks GM John Schneider Under Microscope Heading Into Critical Offseason

Seahawks Request Interview With Saints OC Klint Kubiak

Despite No Playoffs, Seahawks Prove Mettle as Road Warriors

Seahawks To Build 2025 OL Through All Avenues

Published
Connor Benintendi
CONNOR BENINTENDI

Home/Seahawks News