Seahawks First Round Draft Position Finalized
The Seattle Seahawks' season has ended and they now know where they will pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
After all of the games that could have affected their draft order have taken place, the Seahawks will pick at No. 18 in the first round, which is the lowest spot out of any team that did not make the playoffs.
Seattle, among 15 teams that reached the mark, was the only team that won 10 or more games and did not earn a postseason bid.
This is the first time the Seahawks have had the No. 18 overall pick since 1987, when the team took linebacker Tony Woods out of Pittsburgh. Woods played six seasons with the Seahawks.
The team also had that particular selection in the draft in 1979, just the fourth year of the franchise's existence. The Seahawks selected UCLA defensive tackle Manu Tuiasosopo, who spent four years with the team before going to the San Francisco 49ers, where he won a Super Bowl in 1985.
Now, the Seahawks will mull over their options with players on both sides of the ball and explore the idea of trading the pick to move both up or down in the draft to make the best move for the franchise.
The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
