Seahawks Land Dominant D-Lineman in New Mock Draft
The Seattle Seahawks have made their defensive line a point of emphasis, trading for Leonard Williams, signing him to a massive extension and drafting Byron Murphy II in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Those investments have made a difference, as Seattle's defensive line improved significantly in 2024. Williams had possibly the best season of his decade-long career, while Murphy had a solid debut, even if he didn't stuff the stat sheet.
Even still, there's plenty of room for improvement.
In his first 2025 mock draft, NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah projected the Seahawks to take Michigan star defensive tackle Kenneth Grant at No. 17 overall.
"Mike Macdonald looks back to his old stomping grounds at Michigan to select Grant, who would be part of a great interior trio with Leonard Williams and Byron Murphy II," Jeremiah wrote. "Keep in mind that Jarran Reed and Johnathan Hankins are headed for free agency."
Macdonald didn't coach Grant at Michigan, as he left to become the Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator just before the lineman's arrival. But that doesn't make him any less intriguing of a prospect.
Grant is a massive lineman at 6-3 and 339 pounds, and uses that frame to his advantage. He can bulldoze through opposing offensive linemen and attracts plenty of double teams, which can in turn open up opportunities for his teammates.
As a presumptive first-round pick, Grant was one of the first prospects to receive an in-depth scouting report from NFL.com, shedding more light on his strengths and weaknesses.
"Grant is a broad-bodied, two-down nose tackle whose tape can run hot and cold depending on the game and the types of blocks he’s facing," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote. "He struggles to anchor when hit with down blocks due to his narrow base and tall pads, but he uses his power and length to beat single blocks and split double teams when he finds the crease. He had some sack production in college, but it might not translate to the league. He’s expected to be a monster tester but needs to prove he can become a more consistently dominant force to be more than an average starter."
With Hankins possibly leaving in a matter of weeks, there would be a realistic avenue for Grant to start at nose tackle right away. If that happens, then the Seahawks' offensive line could be even more formidable than it already is.
