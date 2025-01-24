Seahawks Leading OC Candidate Exits Race
The Seattle Seahawks will not be hiring Detroit Lions offensive line coach Hank Fraley as their offensive coordinator despite him being a frontrunner for the job.
Fraley is staying in Detroit, per Justin Rogers of the Detroit Football Network, but it's unclear whether he will remain in his current role or receive a promotion. That removes a serious candidate from Seattle's pool of coaches they have interviewed.
In addition to Fraley, the Seahawks have conducted second, in-person interview for their offensive coordinator vacancy with New Orleans Saints OC Klint Kubiak and Minnesota Vikings assistant quarterbacks coach Grant Udinski.
Fraley, 47, was also linked to the Chicago Bears' offensive coordinator vacancy considering former Lions OC Ben Johnson was hired as the team's head coach on Tuesday.
Detroit hired Fraley as an assistant offensive line coach in 2018 and he has been in his current role since 2020. Current Lions head coach Dan Campbell kept Fraley on staff when he was hired in 2021.
The marriage between Fraley and Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald made sense, considering the team ranked 28th in rush yards per game with Ryan Grubb leading the offense in 2024. Macdonald clearly wanted a more established run game, which Haley could orchestrate.
Seattle's candidate list is getting smaller, and the coaching carousel is moving quickly. The Seahawks will need to act soon if they hope to ink their preferred candidate.
