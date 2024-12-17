Seahawks Look To Move Forward After Humbling Loss
The Seattle Seahawks were flying high amid their four-game winning streak, only to come crashing down to Earth in front of a national audience.
Hosting the Green Bay Packers in a pivotal matchup of NFC playoff contenders, the Seahawks fell flat in a humbling 30-13 loss. The offense struggled to get much of anything going, not helped by Geno Smith leaving the game with an injury, and the defense suffered as a result.
It's a disappointing loss for the Seahawks, especially because it puts them in a tie with the Los Angeles Rams atop the NFC West with three weeks to go. Like with every other loss, though, there's not much else they can do aside from move forward and try to be better.
“Go in to work tomorrow, correct these wrongs," linebacker Ernest Jones IV said after the game. "We’ve got to start faster on defense. I think we’re hell to mess with when we’re on it. First half, we were not. I just think we’ve got to go back to the drawing board. Our mindset has been playoff mode, so now it’s legit now. We gotta go.”
The Seahawks have a tough schedule to close out the season, facing the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, the Chicago Bears in a road Thursday Night Football game after that, and finally the Rams in a game that will possibly determine the NFC West. This team has been in playoff mode for over a month, now more so than ever with essentially no margin for error.
"I think it's good that we treat each win the same as the losses," safety Julian Love said. "Obviously, they hurt a little more when you lose, all that stuff. But Monday, we're going in and just fine-tooth comb, just going through stuff. We call things how it is, win or loss, and so that mentality's the same. So you don't have to panic, nobody has to tighten up, just because we have three games left.
"Everything we want to achieve is kind of out there for us, thankfully. And so we're going to treat this week just how we treat every week. Detail it Monday, get back after it Wednesday, and just be ready for the Vikings on Sunday."
