Seahawks lose another critical pass-rusher vs. Buccaneers
At this point, it's hard to imagine the Seattle Seahawks' defense can be any more short-handed on defense than they will be the remainder of their Week 5 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Edge rusher Derick Hall suffered an oblique injury on the opening drive against the Buccaneers, and he will not return to the contest, the team announced.
Seattle is already without edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence, who sustained a quad injury in the Seahawks' Week 4 win over the Arizona Cardinals. That places much more pressure and workload on both Boye Mafe and Uchenna Nwosu.
Outside linebacker Jared Ivey, who is depth on the outside, is also inactive against Tampa Bay.
The Seahawks' pass-rusher group is deep when healthy, but there are not many more healthy bodies remaining to put on the field. Nwosu is also still getting into game shape after missing all of training camp and the preseason as he recovered from offseason knee surgery. He missed the season opener but has played in each of the last three games.
Hall, now in his third season, hasn't had the sack production of last season (8 sacks), but is still a critical piece of the Seahawks' front seven. He has nine tackles and four quarterback hits so far in 2025.
The Buccaneers lead the Seahawks 6-0 early in the second quarter.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Blockbuster trade proposal would solve Seahawks’ issues at cornerback
Seahawks-Buccaneers could be NFL’s greatest uniform matchup of all time
NFL analyst predicts surprising trade value for Seahawks CB Riq Woolen
Seahawks defense dominating ESPN advanced stats at line of scrimmage