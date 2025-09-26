Seahawks lose key pass veteran pass-rusher vs. Cardinals
It's a good thing the Seattle Seahawks emphasized depth at their edge rusher positions this offseason.
After Boye Mafe entered the Seahawks' Week 4 game against the Arizona Cardinals with a questionable designation, they will now be without veteran pass-rusher DeMarcus Lawrence for the rest of the contest, per The Tacoma News Tribune's Gregg Bell.
Lawrence suffered a thigh injury early in the first half, but the potential for him to return remained. He was not in pads on the sidline when Seattle returned to the field after halftime.
With Lawrence out, the Seahawks will rely on Mafe, who ended up playing, Derick Hall and Uchenna Nwosu. The Seahawks already have produced two sacks on Kyler Murray with five minutes remaining in the third quarter.
Lawrence totaled one tackle before being sidelined, and he has 12 tackles and two tackles for loss so far on the season after signing with the Seahawks this offseason.
The Seahawks lead the Cardinals 17-3 late in the third quarter.
