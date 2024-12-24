Seahawks' Mike Macdonald Explains Riq Woolen Benching
As the Seattle Seahawks took the field for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings, there was a conspicuous absence in the starting lineup.
Starting cornerback Riq Woolen was not on the field on the opening drive as the Vikings marched down the field to take a 7-0 lead. Woolen had a rough game last week against the Green Bay Packers, but according to head coach Mike Macdonald, that wasn't the reason for him not getting the start.
"Just a team rule thing," Macdonald told reporters after the game. "We made it right and that's what we decided to do, what was best for the football team. We'll move forward."
Woolen resumed his normal role from the second drive onward, and at least from Macdonald's perspective, played well against a good offense.
"I felt like he played a good game," Macdonald said. "Again, we'll see what the opportunities were. He did have a couple pass breakups so it was good."
A Defensive Rookie of the Year finalist in 2022, Woolen has been a solid corner for the Seahawks, but hasn't quite hit the same highs he did in his debut season. In 13 games this season, the former fifth-round pick has 43 total tackles, 13 passes defended and two interceptions, but his 94.5 passer rating allowed is the lowest of his career.
In the big picture, the Seahawks' playoff hopes took a major hit with their 27-24 loss to the Vikings, and they no longer control their own destiny. Woolen and his teammates know that they have absolutely no margin for error going forward, and if they're going to make it to the dance, they need to play far better than they have recently.
"Do right longer. That's all. That's how teams win, do right longer," Woolen said. "Those are the teams that play in the playoffs, they play in championships, they get there. You've just got to do right longer and do it consistently.
"That's something we're working on. But, we're a playoff team, we're a great team, and we know that we're capable of being one of those teams that can do right longer consistently. But, that's something that you've got to do, and today we didn't do that. But, other than that, we played great though. We've just gotta fix stuff."
