Seahawks' Mike Macdonald Sizes Up Vikings QB Sam Darnold

Mike Macdonald has a tough task preparing the Seattle Seahawks against the Minnesota Vikings offense.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 16, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) at the line of scrimmage against the Chicago Bears in the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Dec 16, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) at the line of scrimmage against the Chicago Bears in the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks have a tough task this week as they take on the 12-2 Minnesota Vikings at home this Sunday.

During training camp, nobody expected the Vikings to be this good, especially when No. 10 overall pick J.J. McCarthy was ruled out for the season with a torn meniscus. However, veteran Sam Darnold has stepped in to lead the Vikings toward one of the best records in the league.

Darnold is having a career year for the Vikings, throwing for 3,530 yards and 29 touchdowns while completing 67.6 percent of his passes. He ranks sixth in the league in passing yards behind Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens), Baker Mayfield (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Geno Smith, Jared Goff (Detroit Lions) and Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals).

Darnold's performance this season has earned praise from Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald.

"Well, I've only gone against Sam [Darnold] in backup duty where he hasn't been the main starter," Macdonald said. "Just feels like he's playing really decisive, really confident. You can see all the talent coming to life. So I think he's doing a heck of a job. I mean their offense is playing at a high level and the arm talent is there. Being able to hit all the throws and all the areas of the field seems like he can get it there pretty seamlessly and it's on time. And then one thing about his game that we respect is the ability to extend the play. So that's something we're going to have to account for as well."

Darnold has played with confidence this season because he has an incredible offense surrounding him, especially with receivers Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison leading the way in the aerial attack.

The Seahawks will have their hands full, but in a game where they need to win to keep pace in the NFC West playoff race, they will have to lock in and do whatever it takes to walk out of Lumen Field on Sunday with a win.

Kickoff between the Vikings and Seahawks is set for 1:05 p.m. PT. The game can be watched on FOX.

