Seahawks Playoff Tracker: Can Broncos, Cardinals Help NFC West Pursuit?
After beating the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football, the Seattle Seahawks won't play this weekend, but several games hold significant importance in their NFC West title aspirations, including a pair of matchups on Saturday.
With Seattle needing help from teams it beat earlier in the season, all eyes will be on Denver squaring off against Cincinnati, as a Broncos victory on the road would help boost the team's strength of victory percentage. Later in the evening, the NFC West-leading Rams host the Cardinals and if Arizona can pull off an upset, the Seahawks would have a winner-take-all opportunity in Los Angeles in Week 18.
On the flip side, however, the Rams winning on Saturday night could potentially lock up the division by the end of the weekend, as the Seahawks will need the Broncos and at least three of the Packers, Jets, Lions, Falcons, or Dolphins to win on Sunday to stay alive with them being nine games behind in the strength of victory metric.
Will Denver and/or Arizona help Seattle out? Here's a running tracker as the games unfold with the Seahawks idle and monitoring the action closely:
Broncos at Bengals
First Quarter, 9:45: Following an incompletion from Bo Nix to Courtland Sutton in the end zone, the Broncos kicked off scoring with a short field goal by Wil Lutz, taking an early 3-0 advantage over the Bengals to cap off a 10-play, 58-yard drive.
First Quarter, 4:32: Bringing an end to a promising drive featuring a third down conversion from Joe Burrow to JaMarr Chase, the Bengals went for it on 4th and 1 from the Denver 22-yard line and the Broncos stuffed running back Chase Brown, turning them away without any points.
END OF FIRST QUARTER: In a low-scoring first quarter, the Broncos hold a 3-0 lead after both teams picked up four first downs on two possessions apiece.
Second Quarter, 6:29: Making an uncharacteristic mistake, Chase dropped an easy touchdown in the front right hand corner of the end zone on third down. The Bengals decided to go for it on fourth down again and Burrow stepped up in the pocket, only for Jonathan Cooper to chase him down from behind for a drive-ending sack.
Second Quarter, 2:00: The Broncos remain in front 3-0, but the Bengals have advanced inside the Denver 10-yard line for the second straight possession thanks to a 13-yard catch by Chase.
Second Quarter, 1:48: Winning out of the slot on a slant, Tee Higgins came open from two yards out and Burrow hit him in stride for his 40th touchdown pass of the season, pushing the Bengals in front 7-3 with halftime approaching.
HALFTIME: The Broncos had a promising drive going inside a minute to play in the half and advanced past midfield at one point, but two sacks on Bo Nix took them out of field goal range and allowed the clock to run out as the Bengals rolled into the intermission nursing a 7-3 lead.
More Seahawks News
'Force Multiplier' Seahawks CB Devon Witherspoon Shines Again vs. Bears
Seahawks' Defense Shoulders Load, Suffocates Caleb Williams in Windy City
Rapid Reaction: Seahawks Eek Out Punting Contest, Secure 6-3 Win Over Bears
Halftime Observations: Seahawks Lead Bears in 6-3 TNF Snooze Fest