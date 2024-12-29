All Seahawks

Seahawks Playoff Tracker: Major Help Needed in Week 17 to Stay in NFC West Hunt

After the Rams won in dramatic fashion on Saturday night, the Seahawks' NFC West title chances took a major hit and they need help to stay alive.

Corbin K. Smith

Dec 1, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) fights for yards as Seattle Seahawks cornerback Coby Bryant (8) tackles during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Now on life support in the NFC West after the Los Angeles Rams won their 10th game on Saturday night, the Seattle Seahawks will need several teams they beat earlier in the season to win on Sunday to stay in the division hunt.

With their season hanging in the balance on a strength of victory tiebreaker, the Seahawks will need three wins to come from the Packers, Jets, Falcons, Dolphins, or Lions out of five games on Sunday and Monday. If that doesn't happen, the Rams will clinch the NFC West title before their upcoming divisional rematch at SoFi Stadium next weekend, making Week 18 a non-factor in the playoff race.

Will Seattle receive the help it needs to stay in the hunt for the final week of the regular season? Check back to our Sunday playoff tracker frequently as we update all of the noteworthy games that influence the Seahawks NFC West chances below:

Jets at Bills

First Quarter, 8:11: Converting two long third downs along the way, the Bills chewed up almost seven minutes of clock to open the game before Josh Allen plunged into the end zone on a quarterback sneak to give the home team an early 7-0 lead.

Corbin K. Smith
