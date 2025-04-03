Seahawks predicted to go all out in 2025 NFL Draft to improve offense
It’s not often a team comes off a 10-7 campaign and then makes major changes to their staff and roster. That’s the case with the Seattle Seahawks in 2025, however, as they’ve moved on from quarterback Geno Smith, wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb.
They’re now turning to Sam Darnold under center and signed veteran receiver Cooper Kupp. To replace Grubb as the offensive coordinator, they signed Klint Kubiak. That’s already a lot of change, but they might not be done adding to their offense.
Seattle Seahawks QB Sam Darnold gets high praise from his former head coach.
In fact, Pro Football Network predicts that there’s still plenty of change on the way. In their 32 bold predictions for the 2025 NFL Draft, they expect Seattle to select more offensive players than any other team.
”The Seattle Seahawks are scheduled to have 10 picks this year, tied for the third-most of any team. Seattle’s team needs lean towards offense, which is no surprise after the Seahawks finished sixth in PFSN’s Defense+ metric but 20th in our Offense+ metric.” — PFN
This strategy makes sense given their ineffectiveness last season, coupled with their recent changes. Also, with a defensive-minded head coach in Mike Macdonald, it makes sense to allow him to coach up their current talent while giving the offensive coordinator more weapons to help him along.
Seattle has several needs on offense, with the offensive line and wide receiver positions standing out as concerns.
