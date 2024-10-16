Seahawks Progress Report: How Have Rookies Performed in First Trimester?
Wrapping up a mini bye as they begin preparations this week for a tough road game against the Atlanta Falcons, the 3-3 Seattle Seahawks are now a third of the way through a roller coaster first season under new head coach Mike Macdonald.
Through six games, the Seahawks haven't received major contributions from their 2024 draft class as hoped, though injuries have certainly been a factor with Byron Murphy II sidelined for three games. On offense, only AJ Barner has played more than 25 percent of the team's snaps, while Tyrice Knight is the only defender to surpass that threshold with Murphy out.
Dishing out the first progress report of the season, here's how Knight and the rest of Seattle's rookie class grade out after the opening trimester of the 2024 campaign.
Byron Murphy II (Round 1, Pick 16)
Before suffering a hamstring injury in Week 3, though his run defense was inconsistent, Murphy flashed his tremendous upside as an interior pass rusher for the Seahawks, producing seven pressures and a sack while posting a 15.4 percent pass rush win rate, which still ranks sixth among defensive tackles with at least 45 pass rushing reps. His 28.6 percent pass rush win rate on true pass sets currently ranks second among that group as well. Unfortunately, any momentum built up in the first few weeks was immediately stalled by his injury, preventing him from making the impact the team hoped he would thus far.
Grade: B
Christian Haynes (Round 3, Pick 81)
Unable to beat out Anthony Bradford for the starting right guard job out of training camp and the preseason, Haynes has gradually received increased playing time, rotating into the lineup for a handful of series over the past several weeks. However, he hasn't taken full advantage of those opportunities, allowing a sack and three pressures on 51 pass blocking reps and has had difficulties dealing with the power of NFL defensive tackles as a run blocker. With neither player creating separation on the field, an in-season competition remains ongoing, but he has yet to seize his chances to take the job despite Bradford's struggles.
Grade: D+
Tyrice Knight (Round 4, Pick 118)
Thrust into a starting role for a pair of games in place of an injured Jerome Baker, Knight acclimated himself well in the middle of Mike Macdonald's defense, particularly as a run defender. He tallied 14 tackles in three games where he saw defensive snaps and only missed one tackle, showcasing the efficiency he demonstrated as a downhill thumper starring at UTEP. He has had a few slipups in coverage, including getting tricked on a long tight end screen against the Patriots, but overall, he's done well with his limited chances and could see more action later in the season as a result.
Grade: B
AJ Barner (Round 4, Pick 121)
In terms of overall impact, Barner has arguably been Seattle's best all-around rookie. Despite not being known for his receiving prowess at Michigan, he has been a reliable target for Geno Smith, catching all seven of his targets for 66 yards and a touchdown, turning those chances into six first downs while averaging 6.1 yards after the catch per reception. He has also been solid in the blocking department, outperforming veteran Pharaoh Brown as an inline tight end in that regard. Aside from a couple of penalties, he's played quite well and may have more opportunities in the passing game coming his way as he develops trust from Smith.
Grade: B+
Nehemiah Pritchett (Round 5, Pick 136)
Thrown into the fire late in a Week 5 loss to the Giants, Pritchett produced a key third down pass breakup to force a punt in the closing moments, giving Smith and company one last shot to either tie or win the game. That stands out as his highlight and statistically, he has allowed just three catches on eight targets, but he lucked out on the previous drive when quarterback Daniel Jones airmailed a wide open Darius Slayton in the end zone after he had beaten the rookie defender on a corner route. He also has three missed tackles on just five attempts, posting an ugly 60 percent miss rate in limited action, so there's plenty of room for improvement.
Grade: C+
Sataoa Laumea (Round 6, Pick 179)
Though he made Seattle's initial 53-man roster, Laumea has been experiencing an unofficial "redshirt" year and has yet to suit up for a regular season game with the team activating undrafted rookie center Jalen Sundell instead. He may have a chance to play later in the season, but for now, he's being stashed on the roster as a developmental prospect.
Grade: N/A
Mike Jerrell (Round 6, Pick 207)
Like Laumea, Jerrell sat out the first five games as a healthy scratch, which shouldn't come as a surprise considering he has been making the jump from Division II to the NFL and likely isn't ready to play meaningful snaps as a tackle. He did get his first chance to dress against the 49ers in Week 6, playing four special teams snaps, but it remains to be seen whether or not he will play at all on offense this year.
Grade: N/A
Dee Williams (Undrafted)
One of two undrafted rookies to make Seattle's 53-man roster, Williams has struggled mightily fielding kicks and punts cleanly, including muffing a punt in the season opener against the Broncos. That number could have been doubled if officials correctly ruled that he touched a punt that was recovered by the 49ers last week, and that would have compounded the fact he didn't field a kickoff cleanly and got tackled at the 10-yard line. On the plus side, he has returned a punt 23 yards and also had a 39-yard kickoff return, so he has made positive contributions when he has been able to field the ball cleanly.
Grade: C-