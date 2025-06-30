Seahawks projected to pick Washington Huskies transfer in 2026 NFL draft
The Seattle Seahawks went for offensive line help with their first pick in the 2025 NFL draft, taking Grey Zabel out of North Dakota State. After landing a player they expect to start at guard for the next decade, they turned their attention to the secondary.
Seattle moved up in a trade with the Tennessee Titans, securing the 35th overall selection in Round 2. That's where they landed South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori. His addition gives them someone who they believe will help them rebuild the Legion of Boom.
Pro Football Sports Network's Joe DeLeone has them following a similar formula in his 3-round 2026 NFL mock draft as they take Miami offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa in Round 1, followed by Washington cornerback Tacario Davis in Round 2.
Davis was named Second-Team All-Pac 12 in 2023 and Second-Team All-Big 12 in 2024 while playing for Arizona. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 190 pounds, Davis had 76 tackles, 22 pass defenses, and one interception in three seasons with the Wildcats.
This offseason, he transferred to Washington, where he will reunite with Jedd Fisch, who was his head coach with the Wildcats in 2023.
DeLeone has the Seahawks bringing in one more defender in his mock, taking Texas running back CJ Baxter in the third round.
