Seahawks QB Geno Smith Sounds Off After Bills Loss
The Seattle Seahawks are disappointed after their 31-10 loss to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in Week 8 at Lumen Field.
The Bills are one of the best teams in the NFL, but the Seahawks felt like they should have played better than what they were able to show.
Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith shared his frustration after the game.
"Yeah, extremely frustrating. I thought we prepared really well this week. I thought the guys were dialed in, we had great energy. Obviously, it didn't show up on game day today. We had too many self-inflicted wounds. That's been our story this season. We got down there in the red zone twice, had a shot at points, and came away with nothing. Well, we got three points, but we want to score touchdowns. Those are things that, again, we’ve got to be better at. I'm going to look at myself first and see what I’ve got to do better and take it from there," Smith said.
The Seahawks were doomed from the start once they started trailing. They could never find a way to pick themselves up as the hole kept growing throughout the game.
"You never want to play from behind, but those are the cards we were dealt and you’ve got to do it," Smith said. "We put ourselves in those positions, so if there is anyone to be frustrated at it's our own self. We can play from behind. We have shown that we can fight back and get back into games. You don't want to make a living out of that. For us, we start talking about fast. Two three-and-outs to start the game is unacceptable. That is not the standard. ... We’ve got to look at ourselves, in the mirror, and take it from there."
Smith hopes that he can get the Seahawks back on track, and he knows exactly where to start.
"Got to own it and learn from it," Smith said. "Each one of those games, whether you won or lose, it's a lesson to be learned. That's the major thing, is we learn the lessons. Never want to go from a game and say we just put it behind us. That's the wrong way to look at it. Got to learn from your mistakes and own it. Those are things I'm going to do personally and I know our team is going to do as well. We're going to take it from there. One day at a time."
The Seahawks will be back in action in Week 9 against the Los Angeles Rams at home. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.
More Seahawks News
Home Field Disadvantage? Lumen Field No Longer Home Sweet Home For Seahawks
Bills Quiet Lumen Field In Dominant Win Over Seahawks
Seahawks Learn DK Metcalf's True Value Hard Way in 31-10 Loss to Bills