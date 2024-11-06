Seahawks Re-Sign LB Jamie Sheriff
Two days after releasing linebacker Michael Dowell, the Seattle Seahawks re-signed rookie outside linebacker Jamie Sheriff to the practice squad, the team announced.
Sheriff, who originally signed with Seattle as an undrafted free agent late in training camp, was released on Oct. 30 so the team could sign Dowell — also an undrafted rookie out of Miami of Ohio. Now, Sheriff has been brought back in replacement for Dowell.
Dowell was a safety-turned-linebacker who originally was in training camp with the Cincinnati Bengals. He had seven tackles in three preseason appearances while playing safety for the Bengals, but the Seahawks signed him as a linebacker.
Sheriff was a fan-favorite in the preseason after he had eight tackles, three sacks and 12 pressures in three preseason games. He bolstered his status as a beloved rookie after revealing he was back home in Mississippi working in beverage delivery when he got the call from Seattle to join their training camp program.
After a short stint on the Carolina Panthers' 53-man roster to begin the season, Sheriff returned to the Seahawks' practice squad on Sept. 12. He spent more than a month there before being released, but has now returned in Dowell's place.
The Seahawks have had strong recent performances from practice squad elevations such as cornerback Josh Jobe and wide receiver Cody White. Seattle's edge-rusher group is only getting healthier, so it's unlikely Sheriff will be elevated anytime soon unless Mike Macdonald and the coaching staff think he will make an immediate impact.
