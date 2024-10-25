Seahawks Re-Sign Safety Ty Okada to Practice Squad
One day after waiving him to make room on the 53-man roster, the Seattle Seahawks re-signed second-year safety Ty Okada to the practice squad.
The Seahawks signed Okada to the active roster ahead of their Week 7 game against the Atlanta Falcons with starting safety Rayshawn Jenkins landing on injured reserve. He was waived Thursday and re-signed to the practice squad on Friday — where he had been for the first six weeks of the season.
Linebacker Ezekiel Turner was released so Seattle could add Okada. Turner was signed to the practice squad on Oct. 8 after spending six seasons with the Arizona Cardinals from 2018-23.
Okada was a preseason standout for the Seahawks and played six defensive snaps in Week 7. Originally an undrafted free agent out of Montana State in 2023, Seattle clearly views Okada as a viable developmental player.
The Seahawks still have not filled Okada's spot on the 53-man roster, but based on safety Jerrick Reed II's full week of practice after coming back from the physically unable to perform list, he or offensive tackle George Fant appear to be the most likely candidates.
