Seahawks Release CB Eric Garror From Practice Squad
The Seattle Seahawks freed up a practice squad spot on Tuesday by releasing cornerback Eric Garror, the team announced.
Garror signed with Seattle's practice squad on Oct. 16 as part of the roster reshuffling the team performed once it placed starting safety Rayshawn Jenkins on injured reserve. The second-year cornerback went undrafted out of Louisiana-Lafayette in 2023 and appeared in 12 games for the Tennessee Titans last season.
With no corresponding move, Seattle may have a player in mind they are trying to sign to the practice squad. The Seahawks' practice squad was maxed out at 16 players including an International Pathway Program player (Kenneth Odumegwu), so they now have an open slot.
Garror was one of three cornerbacks signed to make up for the team being without Artie Burns, Riq Woolen and Tre Brown in Week 7. Josh Jobe and Faion Hicks were also signed and elevated from the practice squad for Seattle's win over the Atlanta Falcons, with Jobe earning a start.
The team appears optimistic that Woolen will return in Week 8 versus the Buffalo Bills, which would explain why Garror was released.
