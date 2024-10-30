Seahawks Release Fan-Favorite Jamie Sheriff, Sign LB Michael Dowell
Undrafted rookie linebacker Jamie Sheriff, a fan-favorite in the preseason due to his standout performance, has been released from the Seattle Seahawks' practice squad, the team announced. Linebacker Michael Dowell was signed in Sheriff's place.
Dowell originally signed with the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted rookie in May but was waived ahead of the season. He was a defensive back in college at Miami of Ohio for two seasons, and also spent three seasons at Michigan State.
At 6-1, 221 pounds, Dowell also played safety for the Bengals in the preseason and recorded seven tackles across three games via 82 defensive snaps, per Pro Football Focus. Seattle is signing him as a linebacker after he had 8.5 tackles for loss and two sacks in his two seasons at Miami of Ohio.
Sheriff re-signed with the Seahawks practice squad on Sept. 12 just one day after being waived by the Carolina Panthers, who claimed him after he was waived by Seattle during roster cutdowns. He logged eight tackles, three sacks and 12 pressures in three preseason games for the Seahawks.
A linebacker swap keeps four linebackers on Seattle's practice squad heading into Week 9. Dowell joins Patrick O'Connell, Kenneth Odumegwu and Tyreke Smith at the position.
The Seahawks continue to tinker with their linebacker room, both on the active roster and practice squad, after trading starting linebacker Jerome Baker to the Tennessee Titans for Ernest Jones IV last week. Jones made his Seahawks debut on Sunday in the team's 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
