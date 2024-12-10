All Seahawks

Seahawks Release P Ty Zentner From Practice Squad

With Michael Dickson back healthy, the Seattle Seahawks released punter Ty Zentner from the practice squad.

Connor Benintendi

Dec 31, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback D'Angelo Ross (37) attempts to block a punt by Tennessee Titans punter Ty Zentner (13) during the first quarter at NRG Stadium.
Dec 31, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback D'Angelo Ross (37) attempts to block a punt by Tennessee Titans punter Ty Zentner (13) during the first quarter at NRG Stadium. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks released punter Ty Zentner from the practice squad four days after signing him as insurance amid Michael Dickson's back spasms, the team announced.

Zentner was inked on Friday as the Seahawks needed a backup plan should Dickson's issues arise during their Week 14 game against the Arizona Cardinals. He was elevated for Sunday's game, but never played.

Seattle letting go of Zentner indicates any concerns about Dickson's health are now minimal, or they trust kicker Jason Myers to fill in if needed. Myers had been practicing punting during the week before the team signed Zentner.

Dickson had a stellar game against the Cardinals, averaging 53 yards per punt and putting four of those five kicks inside the 20-yard line. He is also Seattle's holder on field goals.

The Seahawks will have an opening on their practice squad following Zentner's release.

