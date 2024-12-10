Seahawks Release P Ty Zentner From Practice Squad
The Seattle Seahawks released punter Ty Zentner from the practice squad four days after signing him as insurance amid Michael Dickson's back spasms, the team announced.
Zentner was inked on Friday as the Seahawks needed a backup plan should Dickson's issues arise during their Week 14 game against the Arizona Cardinals. He was elevated for Sunday's game, but never played.
Seattle letting go of Zentner indicates any concerns about Dickson's health are now minimal, or they trust kicker Jason Myers to fill in if needed. Myers had been practicing punting during the week before the team signed Zentner.
Dickson had a stellar game against the Cardinals, averaging 53 yards per punt and putting four of those five kicks inside the 20-yard line. He is also Seattle's holder on field goals.
The Seahawks will have an opening on their practice squad following Zentner's release.
More Seahawks News
Seahawks Coach Shares Thoughts on Evolving Defenses
Seahawks 'Not Sure' About Ken Walker III's Status Entering Week 15
Seahawks Approaching Every Game With Championship Mindset
Game Recap: Takeaways, Improved Run Game Power Seahawks to Win Over Cardinals