Seahawks Report Card: Top Performers From 30-18 Win vs. Cardinals
Continuing their quest for an NFC West title, the Seattle Seahawks finished off a much-needed sweep of the Arizona Cardinals with a commanding 30-18 victory at State Farm Stadium, improving their record to 8-5 on the season.
Rebounding from an early touchdown allowed on defense, the Seahawks rattled off 17 unanswered points in the first quarter off of a pair of interceptions to put the Cardinals behind the eight ball and controlled the game throughout from that point on. Revisiting a massive win in the desert, after breaking down All-22 film, here are my top five grades from Week 14:
Zach Charbonnet
Overall Grade: 90.0 (Rushing 92, Receiving 90, Pass Blocking 70*)
Rumbling through and around defenders from the outset, Charbonnet fully maximized on his latest start in place of an injured Ken Walker III. Thriving behind a gap scheme-heavy attack, he ripped off four runs of 10-plus yards, starting with a 22-yard scamper in the first quarter on a well-blocked power run that set up his first touchdown on a fly motion sweep moments later. Fast forwarding to the second quarter, following excellent blocks from Abraham Lucas, Sataoa Laumea, and Charles Cross, he cruised through a seam on a counter trey run and went the distance, out-running several Arizona defenders on his way to a 51-yard touchdown on his way to a career-high 134 yards on the ground.
Away from his breakout game running the ball behind a physical offensive line, Charbonnet also came through as a receiver for Geno Smith, who targeted him often as a check down option. The second-year back caught three passes on Seattle's opening possession, including a 20-yard scamper on a finely executed screen play, leading to a field goal for Jason Myers. Making a couple difficult catches away from his body along the way, he finished with seven receptions and 59 yards, second on the team behind only Jaxon Smith-Njigba in a dynamic all-around showing.
Tyrice Knight
Overall Grade: 88.0 (Run Defense 88, Tackling 92, Coverage 90, Pass Rush 78)
Hitting ball carriers like a brick on skates, Knight made his presence felt throughout Sunday's win, tallying a team-high 12 combined tackles. On Arizona's opening drive, he came off the edge on a blitz and got a paw on a tight end screen pass from Kyler Murray for a pass breakup. A few plays later, he sifted through heavy congestion at the line of scrimmage to whack James Conner for a one-yard loss, teaming up with Leonard Williams for the tackle, one of his four run stops that netted three or fewer yards on the afternoon. He also didn't miss a single tackle attempt, continuing to be Seattle's most reliable hitter wrapping up runners and bringing them down.
Aside from his usual run stuffing prowess, Knight also impressed in coverage, showcasing his smooth athleticism and underrated ball skills. Inside five minutes left to play in the third quarter, the rookie linebacker found himself matched up against first-round pick Marvin Harrison Jr., who ran a dig route from the slot. Kyler Murray thought he could get the pass to Harrison in stride over the middle, only for Knight to stay in the receiver's hip pocket and extend his arm out in front for a beautiful pass deflection. Targeted seven times, he allowed four catches for 33 yards while producing two pass breakups, topping off his best game as a pro.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Overall Grade: 87.0 (Receiving 90, Run Blocking 74*)
Becoming a regular on the top five grades, Smith-Njigba turned in another splendid performance snagging passes from Smith with five receptions for 82 yards and a score. After catching one pass for eight yards on Seattle's opening drive, he made a subtle hesitation move at the top of his stem before cutting back outside on a corner route, gaining separation on safety Garrett Williams as the quarterback hit him in stride in the back righthand corner of the end zone for a 19-yard touchdown, cashing in on Ernest Jones' interception. On the ensuing drive, he caught a quick curl and turned a five-yard pass into a 19-yard gain, driving multiple defenders for extra yardage after contact.
But Smith-Njigba's most impressive play came late in the second quarter when the Seahawks looked to be on the verge of a punt. Facing 3rd and 10 from their own 20-yard line, Smith absorbed a big hit from the blind side as he threw to the receiver coming over the middle, leading to the ball being underthrown and diving towards the turf quickly. Rather than dive, however, Smith-Njigba flashed incredible hand strength and hand eye coordination by plucking the ball off his shoe tops, somehow managing to prevent the pass from hitting the ground and pivoting back outside to his right for an extra eight yards on a 24-yard conversion. That snag led to Charbonnet's touchdown, busting a close game open before halftime.
Sataoa Laumea
Overall Grade: 87.0 (Run Blocking 89, Pass Blocking 85)
After a strong finish to his first NFL start in New Jersey, Laumea picked up where he left off, particularly in the run game where he played a major role in Charbonnet's career day and Seattle's ground success as a whole. On Charbonnet's first 22-yard run, the rookie out of Utah looked fluid coming out of his stance as a puller and turning upfield to make a block on safety Jalen Thompson. He later dished out a key kickout block on a defensive end to create a lane for Kenny McIntosh to sprint to a 16-yard gain, setting the tone with physicality and athleticism.
Late in the half, Laumea punished an unsuspecting Khyiris Tonga on another counter trey, pancaking the veteran defender into the ground as Charbonnet sprinted upfield behind the block, finding a seam and turning on the afterburners for a 51-yard score. Away from his impressive efforts in the run game, the rookie allowed just one pressure and one quarterback hit on 30 pass protection snaps, consistently picking up blitzes and stunts like an established veteran, likely securing the starting job for the rest of the season.
Jarran Reed
Overall Grade: 84.0 (Run Defense 82, Tackling 86, Pass Rush 84)
Still one of the glue guys for Seattle's defense, Reed continues to get the job done in the trenches even if he isn't putting up the gaudiest statistical numbers. Rushing from 3-tech alignment to start Arizona's second drive, he powered his way past a down block attempt by center Hjalte Froholdt, drawing an obvious hold that wiped out a first down completion by Murray. On the very next play, behind the sticks needing 19 yards to convert, the quarterback threw an ugly pick to Jones, setting up Smith's touchdown pass to give the Seahawks their first lead.
Away from his hold directly correlating to Murray's first interception in a second and long situation, Reed generated a swatted pass off of a bull rush in the third quarter and blasted Murray for a quarterback hit on consecutive plays in the third quarter. In addition, he stuffed Conner for a one-yard gain on the game's opening drive, continuing to play stout defense at the point of attack while lining up as a defensive end and nose tackle. Though he finished with just two tackles, his impact went well beyond those numbers with three pressures, a swatted pass, and quarterback hit in a quietly dominant outing by the veteran.
