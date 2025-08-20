Seahawks rookie earns top marks for preseason Week 2 dominance
The Seattle Seahawks won their second preseason game easily, handling the Kansas City Chiefs 33-16. Of course, it was a preseason game and the Chiefs weren’t playing their starters. Still, Seattle should be proud of what they accomplished, especially on the offensive line.
An area that was considered their biggest weakness heading into the offseason, the O-line has performed admirably through two games. That includes rookie Grey Zabel, who has been performing like a seasoned veteran.
RELATED: NFL reporter highlights 'formidable' new Seahawks offense taking shape
Against the Chiefs, Zabel played so well that CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso handed him an A+ for his work.
”Zabel has looked like a senior against freshman and sophomores this preseason. Impeccable burst off the snap and sticky hands to stay locked onto his blocks. He, again, was stellar.”
Zabel’s ability to handle NFL defensive linemen is encouraging not only because he’s a rookie, but also because he didn’t play in a power conference. The North Dakota State standout dominated the competition but there are always concerns when a small-school prospect moves to the pros.
With two preseason games under his belt, it appears as though Zabel is more than ready for the challenge. He won’t be able to fix all of their blocking woes, but having a standout guard is always a step in the right direction.
