Seahawks rookie Tory Horton turns the clock back to classic Tyler Lockett touchdown
On Sept. 13, 2015, a rookie Tyler Lockett took his first-ever punt return for a 57-yard touchdown in the first game of his NFL career. On Sunday, Seattle Seahawks rookie fifth-round pick Tory Horton logged the longest punt return in franchise history (95 yards) against the New Orleans Saints in just his third career game.
Horton, who is already emerging as a phenom in his first NFL season, is off to a great start. His return touchdown against New Orleans was also the franchise's first since Lockett's in 2015. Lockett went on to become the franchise's second all-time leading receiver (8,594 receiving yards).
While the comparison between the two events, more than 10 years apart, isn't identical, Horton's return harkened straight back to the emerging Lockett in 2015.
Each player was or is the most promising rookie receiver on the team at the time, and both utilized special teams to make an impact early on. You could argue Horton's start gives him an even higher ceiling, as he already has a touchdown catch to his name this season.
The touchdown on Sunday was just the fourth punt return attempt of Horton's three-game career thus far. It wasn't an easy one either, as Horton cut back inside, navigated traffic and turned on the jets to outrun the rest of the New Orleans special teams unit.
The Seahawks are dominating the Saints early on at Lumen Field, currently leading 21-0 before the end of the first quarter following a blocked punt that setup a Kenneth Walker III touchdown.