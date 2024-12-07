Seahawks Rule Out RB Kenneth Walker III vs. Cardinals
The Seattle Seahawks have officially ruled star running back Kenneth Walker out for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals, sidelining him for a crucial divisional matchup.
Walker, now in his third NFL season, was previously listed as questionable with an ankle/calf injury. He missed practice on Thursday and Friday, leading to Saturday's ultimate decision.
"Wish I could tell you, I just don't know right now," head coach Mike Macdonald said Friday. "We'll talk about plans in place on how we want to operate going into the weekend if we've got to make any moves, or if we want to take it up to the game on Sunday. We're just not sure right now."
Walker missed two games earlier this season with an oblique injury.
A 2022 second-round pick from Michigan State, Walker has been a key part of the offense since his arrival. In terms of production, this season is probably his weakest with 542 yards and seven touchdowns on 3.7 yards per carry in 10 games, though he's still been a solid back. Additionally, he's taken the next step as a receiver with 38 receptions for 271 yards and one touchdown.
With Walker sidelined, the Seahawks will turn to Zach Charbonnet as the lead back, as they did earlier in the season. Charbonnet hasn't played too much over the past several weeks, though Walker's absence will naturally mean more action for him. They'll also likely feature Kenny McIntosh and practice squad elevation George Holani throughout the day.
The Seahawks and Cardinals will kick off from State Farm Stadium at 1:05 p.m. PT, with first place in the tight NFC West on the line.
