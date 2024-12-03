Seahawks Sign 2 Players to Practice Squad
Adjusting their practice squad ahead of their Week 14 game against the Arizona Cardinals, the Seattle Seahawks signed defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna and center Mike Novitsky, the team announced.
Tight end N'Keal Harry was released from the practice squad to make room. Both Bohanna and Novitsky previously spent time with the Seahawks.
Bohanna has already been with Seattle twice this season. He originally signed to the practice squad ahead of the team's season opener but was released less than two weeks later.
He was re-signed on Sept. 27, but again was released a short time later. Now, Bohanna is back for a third stint this season.
Novitsky, who went undrafted out of Kansas this season, spent part of training camp with the Seahawks before being waived. He has not spent time with any other NFL teams since and now has a second chance to latch on in Seattle.
Harry is a former No. 32 overall pick by the New England Patriots in 2019 who transitioned to tight end from wide receiver this season.
He since has spent time with the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings, but signed with the Seahawks' practice squad on Nov. 11. A few weeks later, Harry is back to looking for an NFL job.
Both Bohanna and Novitsky are depth additions who are candidates to be elevated on game days. With starting tight end Noah Fant healthy again, keeping Harry as a backup became less necessary.
