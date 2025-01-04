Seahawks Sign CB Artie Burns, NT Brandon Pili From Practice Squad
Making potentially their final roster moves of the 2024 season on Saturday, the Seattle Seahawks signed cornerback Artie Burns and nose tackle Brandon Pili to the active roster, the team announced.
Seattle also placed cornerback Artie Burns and right tackle Abraham Lucas on injured reserve, both of whom were already ruled out of the Seahawks' Week 18 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Burns directly takes Jobe's roster spot and should play Sunday.
Pili, however, is being ruled out of the game with an illness, so his signing is more of a reward than a move that will help the team in-game. He's been on Seattle's practice squad since Nov. 18.
The Seahawks elevated defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna and tight end Tyler Mabry from the practice squad as well. Bohanna's elevation is insurance in case rookie first-round pick Byron Murphy II can't play. Murphy is heading into Sunday as questionable with a back injury.
Mabry is making up for the lost depth from tight end Brady Russell being placed on injured reserve earlier this week. At this point, the Seahawks are just trying to fill in the vacancies before their season comes to an end on Sunday.
