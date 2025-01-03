Seahawks Sign Rookie WR Off Practice Squad, Place TE Brady Russell on IR
Making late roster moves on Thursday, the Seattle Seahawks signed former quarterback-turned-wide receiver John Rhys Plumlee off the practice squad and placed tight end Brady Russell on injured reserve, the team announced.
Plumlee originally signed with the Seahawks' practice squad in November as a quarterback after going undrafted in this past draft.
However, since joining the team, he's been practicing as a wide receiver. Plumlee spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Pittsburgh Steelers as a passer and utility player earlier this season and preseason.
The 6-0, 200-pound rookie played three seasons at Ole Miss and two at UCF, completing 61.1 percent of his 760 career pass attempts for 5,838 yards, 34 touchdowns and 19 interceptions.
Plumlee also racked up 2,556 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns in 453 attempts in his five college seasons. He's more of an athlete than a pure passer.
Russell, who has missed the last three games, had his season ended early due to a foot injury. A promising prospect when on the field, Russell ended up playing in just 11 games this season — his second in the NFL.
He was primarily a special teams contributor but played 16 offensive snaps this season. Russell totaled 10 tackles on special teams for Seattle.
Plumlee will have the opportunity to make his NFL debut on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams in the Seahawks' season finale. He returned kicks in training camp with the Steelers, so Seattle may be testing him for that job heading toward the 2025 season.
More Seahawks News
Seahawks QB Geno Smith Can Cash In vs. Rams
Seattle Seahawks Draft Position All But Decided Due To Winning Too Much
NFL Power Rankings: Where Are Seahawks Going Into Week 18?
Seahawks Sign 2 Players to Practice Squad
By the Numbers: Dissecting Why the Seahawks Missed the Playoffs