Seahawks sixth-round pick exits due to injury vs. Chiefs

One of the Seattle Seahawks' draft picks left the game against the Kansas City Chiefs with an unknown injury on Friday.

Oct 5, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Kansas Jayhawks offensive lineman Bryce Cabeldue (77) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium.
Oct 5, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Kansas Jayhawks offensive lineman Bryce Cabeldue (77) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman Bryce Cabeldue exited the team's Week 2 preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second quarter on Friday with an apparent injury.

The exact nature of Cabeldue's injury is unknown, but he did walk off the field under his own power. Cabeldue has primarily been competing at guard for Seattle, but he's been tested at multiple positions along the offensive line.

Cabeldue was a sixth-round pick of Kansas in this year's NFL Draft but has a steep hill to climb if he wants to make Seattle's 53-man roster. That position group still has multiple positions yet to be solidified.

Kansas Jayhawks offensive lineman Bryce Cabeldue (77) pauses before a snap
Sep 10, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Kansas Jayhawks offensive lineman Bryce Cabeldue (77) pauses before a snap during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

The injury could set Cabeldue back, as he needs every snap he can get in the preseason. He was playing early in the game, indicating he may be higher on the team's depth chart than previously thought. Ideally, the Seahawks wouldn't have to cut any draft picks, but that will be tough this season with 11 total selections.

Since it's preseason, it doesn't have huge implications for the team in the short term. Seattle is now dipping deep into its offensive line depth late in the second quarter. The Seahawks lead 23-7 just before halftime.

