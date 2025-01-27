All Seahawks

Seahawks Take Big 12 OL in Mock Draft

The Seattle Seahawks are projected to beef up their trenches in a new mock draft.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 30, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers offensive lineman Wyatt Milum (74) blocks Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive back Charles Esters III (11) in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers offensive lineman Wyatt Milum (74) blocks Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive back Charles Esters III (11) in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images / Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks had one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL this past season, and they need to invest in either the draft or free agency to help fill some holes.

Pro Football Focus writer Max Chadwick recently conducted a mock draft that has the Seahawks addressing the need, taking West Virginia offensive tackle Wyatt Milum with the No. 18 overall pick.

"The Seahawks fielded one of the five lowest-graded interior offensive lines in the NFL this season. While Milum was a starting tackle for West Virginia in all four of his years with the team, he has the ability to kick inside to guard. The senior was stellar this past season, leading all FBS tackles in PFF pass-blocking grade and placing third in PFF run-blocking grade," Chadwick writes.

Milum was the fourth offensive lineman taken in the mock draft after LSU's Will Campbell, Texas Longhorns star Kelvin Banks Jr. and Missouri's Armand Membou.

If any of those guys are available at No. 18, the Seahawks should consider taking them, but if all three are gone, Seattle should strongly consider Milum as an option.

The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft is set for Thursday, April 24 from Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

