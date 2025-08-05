Seahawks to wear resplendent throwbacks again vs. NFC East powerhouse
The Seattle Seahawks boast one of the top alternate uniforms in the NFL. In 2023, they brought back their vintage uniforms, which are a throwback to their 1990s look. The jerseys feature their classic royal blue and apple green color scheme, the original Seahawks logo, and for good measure, there’s a nod to the Kingdome.
Seattle announced two dates with the uniform this year, starting with Week 5 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That should be an elite matchup with Tampa Bay also wearing throwbacks. The second was Week 13 against Sam Darnold’s old team, the Minnesota Vikings.
Now a third date has been announced, and it’s a prime time event. Seattle will wear the throwbacks against the Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football in Week 9.
This should be a great game with Washington coming off a great season under former Seattle defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. In his first year as their head coach, Quinn took the Commanders to the NFC Championship Game, where they fell to a divisional rival, the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Seahawks just missed out on the postseason last year, making this game an excellent opportunity to secure a win over a contender.
