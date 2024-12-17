Seahawks Waive CB Artie Burns
The Seattle Seahawks waived cornerback Artie Burns and released defensive lineman DeVere Levelston from the practice squad on Tuesday, the team announced.
Burns' departure frees up a spot on the Seahawks' 53-man roster after he was activated from injured reserve just two days ago ahead of the team's Sunday night game against the Green Bay Packers. Burns was placed on IR in mid-October before his activation but was inactive in the game.
Originally sustaining a toe injury in the preseason and landing on Seattle's practice squad, Burns re-aggravated the injury in Week 6 against the San Francisco 49ers, leading to his stint on IR.
After once taking starting snaps in the preseason as a slot corner, Burns has appeared in just one game (Week 6) this season and played 14 defensive snaps. He logged one tackle and two pass deflections in that contest.
Burns originally signed with the Seahawks in 2022 and has played in 17 games. Fourteen of those appearances came last season, playing 232 defensive snaps for Seattle, per Pro Football Focus.
Levelston has been with the team's practice squad all season after signing as an undrafted free agent before training camp. It's possible his release is for Seattle to have room to bring Burns back on the practice squad.
The Seahawks may fill their vacant roster spot with an outside free agent or activate a player currently on IR, among other options.
