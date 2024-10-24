Seahawks Waive Safety Ty Okada
Former undrafted free agent safety Ty Okada was waived by the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday, freeing up a slot on the active roster.
Okada was signed from the practice squad to the 53-man roster on Oct. 16 — four days before the team played the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7 — after the team placed starting safety Rayshawn Jenkins on injured reserve. He played six defensive snaps but didn't record any statistics. The Seahawks instead played mostly backups Coby Bryant and K'Von Wallace in Jenkins' absence.
It's possible Okada returns to Seattle's practice squad if he is not claimed by another team. Any franchise that claims Okada would have to sign him to their active roster.
The Seahawks' practice squad is currently full, but Okada has been with the team since going undrafted out of Montana State in 2023 and he was a preseason standout. For now, however, he is without a team entering Week 8.
Seattle clearly has plans for its now-vacant roster spot. The Seahawks opened the practice windows for offensive tackles Abraham Lucas and George Fant on Tuesday, but they have 21 days to add them back on the roster. Signing another player from their practice squad and re-adding Okada there is also an option.
Safety Jerrick Reed II, Seattle's sixth-round pick last year, was also designated to return to practice on Oct. 14 after beginning the season on the physically unable to perform list. He could be activated.
