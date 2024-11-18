Seahawks Waive TE Tyler Mabry

All Seahawks

Two days after being signed off the practice squad, the Seattle Seahawks waived tight end Tyler Mabry.

Aug 10, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks tight end Tyler Mabry (85) blocks Minnesota Vikings linebacker Andre Carter II (55) during the game at Lumen Field. / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks waived tight end Tyler Mabry from its active roster two days after signing him from the practice squad, the team announced.

Mabry's signing was part of Saturday roster moves made by the Seahawks to account for the absence of starting tight end Noah Fant and backup Brady Russell. Wide receiver Cody White was also signed the same day.

Mabry being waived is a sign Fant or Russell may be ready to return to the lineup in Week 12 versus the Arizona Cardinals. It also opens up a spot on Seattle's 53-man roster that will be filled at some point during the week.

There's a good chance Mabry will clear waivers and return to the Seahawks' practice squad. Mabry, who originally went undrafted out of Maryland in 2020, has been with Seattle ever since and has appeared in nine games during his career.

Despite being signed to the active roster ahead of Sunday's game, Mabry played just five snaps on special teams in the Seahawks' 20-17 win over the Niners.

