Seattle Seahawks 2024 Waiver Wire/Practice Squad Tracker
After trimming their roster down to 53 players on Tuesday, the Seattle Seahawks will have a chance to further improve their team by placing claimed on waived players across the league and re-signing many of their own cuts on the practice squad.
Per NFL rules, teams have a 20-hour window to place a claim on waived players after the cutdown deadline. Once that window closes at 9 AM PT on Wednesday, the Seahawks and all other 31 teams will find out if they have been awarded any players off the waiver wire and may begin signing players who weren't claimed to their practice squad immediately.
Over the next several hours and days, the Seahawks roster will continue to undergo significant changes leading up to their Week 1 home game against the Broncos, while the practice squad will quickly start to take shape. Come back to this tracker frequently as we dive into every reported waiver claim, practice squad signing, trade, and other corresponding move as Seattle continues to churn its 53-man roster:
August 28
9:03 AM PT: Coming off a surprising preseason where he produced three sacks and double digit pressures, the Seahawks won't be getting undrafted rookie pass rusher Jamie Sheriff back on the practice squad. Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Panthers used their top priority spot on the waiver wire to claim the former South Alabama standout, providing him an opportunity to join a 53-man roster for the 2024 season.
9:05 AM PT: Continuing to take players from his former boss John Schneider, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Panthers coach Dave Canales also placed a claim on linebacker Jon Rhattigan, picking up his full salary of nearly $3 million in the process. The fourth-year linebacker may have a better opportunity to play on defense in Carolina and Seattle will now have to move forward with Tyrice Knight and Drake Thomas as backups to Tyrel Dodson and Jerome Baker.
9:39 AM PT: The NFL officially released waiver claims and the Seahawks weren't awarded any of the 26 players changing teams. However, in the good news department, they didn't lose any other waived players aside from Sheriff and Rhattigan, opening the door for running back George Holani, receiver Easop Winston, guard McClendon Curtis, and others to come back as members of the practice squad.
9:47 AM PT: The Seahawks are reuniting with former fifth-round linebacker Tyreke Smith, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Smith was selected by the Seahawks 158th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Ohio State but was waived and re-signed on Seattle's practice squad in September 2023. The Arizona Cardinals plucked him off the Seahawks' practice squad in December, but he's now back in the city that drafted him.