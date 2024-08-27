Seattle Seahawks Announce Initial 53-Man Roster
Wrapping up a busy 48 hours orchestrating a number of moves prior to Tuesday's cutdown deadline, the Seattle Seahawks announced their initial 53-man roster with seven out of eight draft picks, two undrafted rookies, and a whopping 11 offensive linemen.
In injury related transactions, Seattle moved starting right tackle Abraham Lucas, defensive tackle Cameron Young, and safety Jerrick Reed II to the reserve/PUP list, meaning all three players will have to miss at least the first four games of the regular season before being eligible to return. The team also terminated the contract of veteran Artie Burns, who suffered an injury in the preseason finale.
On the plus side, after exiting Saturday's win over Cleveland with a sprained knee, Uchenna Nwosu did not land on injured reserve, suggesting the team expects him to return quicker than four weeks.
Among the biggest surprises to make Seattle's roster, undrafted rookie center Jalen Sundell was retained as an extra insurance policy with veteran Connor Williams working back from a torn ACL and Olu Oluwatimi serving as the primary back at the pivot position. Linebacker Drake Thomas, who returned from the PUP list less than two weeks ago, also earned a spot over veteran Jon Rhattigan and rookie Michael Barrett, who the team traded for late last week.
In the backfield, despite turning in a strong preseason, the Seahawks opted not to keep undrafted rookie George Holani, instead keeping only three backs with second-year runner Kenny McIntosh beating him out for a spot.
Here is the initial 53-man roster and entire list of moves made on Tuesday by the Seahawks to reach the 53-man limit:
Initial 53-Man Roster
Offense
Quarterback (2): Geno Smith, Sam Howell
Running Back (3): Kenneth Walker III, Zach Charbonnet, Kenny McIntosh
Receiver (6): DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Jake Bobo, Laviska Shenault Jr., Dareke Young
Tight End (4): Noah Fant, Pharaoh Brown, Brady Russell, AJ Barner
Offensive Line (11): Charles Cross, Laken Tomlinson, Connor Williams, Anthony Bradford, George Fant, Olu Oluwatimi, Christian Haynes, Jalen Sundell, Sataoa Laumea, Michael Jerrell, Stone Forsythe
Defense
Defensive Line (6): Leonard Williams, Jarran Reed, Johnathan Hankins, Byron Murphy II, Mike Morris, Myles Adams
Outside Linebacker (5): Uchenna Nwosu, Dre'Mont Jones, Boye Mafe, Derick Hall, Trevis Gipson
Inside Linebacker (4): Tyrel Dodson, Jerome Baker, Tyrice Knight, Drake Thomas
Cornerback (5): Devon Witherspoon, Riq Woolen, Tre Brown, Nehemiah Pritchett, Dee Williams
Safety (4): Julian Love, Rayshawn Jenkins, K'Von Wallace, Coby Bryant
Specialist (3): K Jason Myers, P Michael Dickson, LS Chris Stoll
Waived
- LB Sundiata Anderson
- LB Michael Barrett
- DT Kyon Barrs
- CB Lance Boykin
- LB Nelson Ceaser
- T/G McClendon Curtis
- WR Dee Eskridge
- TE Michael Ezeike
- TE Devon Garrison
- LB Easton Gibbs
- T Garret Greenfield
- WR Hayden Hatten
- RB George Holani
- CB D.J. James
- CB Carlton Johnson
- DT Mario Kendricks
- DT DeVere Levelston
- RB Kobe Lewis
- TE Tyler Mabry
- G Ilm Manning
- LB Patrick O'Connell
- S Ty Okada
- T Raiqwon O'Neal
- T Max Pircher
- LB Jon Rhattigan
- RB Kairee Robinson
- WR Ty Scott
- LB Jamie Sheriff
- WR Cody White
- WR Easop Winston Jr.
Terminated Veteran Contract
- S Marquise Blair
- CB Artie Burns
- LB Blake Lynch
- QB PJ Walker
Waived/Injured
- Jack Westover
Reserve/PUP List
- T Abraham Lucas
- S Jerrick Reed II
- NT Cameron Young