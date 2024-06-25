Seattle Seahawks Announce Open Training Camp Practice Dates
Ushering in a new season under first-year coach Mike Macdonald, the Seattle Seahawks announced 10 open training camp practices for fans to attend starting next month, including their annual mock scrimmage at Lumen Field.
Kicking off the festivities, the Seahawks will host their first open training camp practice on July 24 exclusively for season ticket holders and guests. The first sessions open for the general public will be on July 26 and July 27 on "Back Together Weekend," and the team will host the first of two "Kids Day" events on July 30 at the VMAC.
As the calendar flips to August, Seattle will host season ticket holders and guests on August 1 before college and alumni day on August 2. On August 3, the Seahawks will hit the road to practice at Lumen Field, conducting a mock scrimmage at their annual Football Fest event.
Open training camp practices will conclude on August 5, 7, and 8 with another "Kids Day" followed by "Mascot Mayhem" and "Throwbacks" themed days.
Registration for training camp practices officially kicked off at 10 AM PT on June 25. A $15 transportation fee will be charged on a per person basis to attend Seahawks Training Camp practices at the VMAC, as fans will be required to park off-site at The Landing in Renton and be shuttled to the facility prior to each practice.
Per NFL rules, the Seahawks will enforce a Clear Bag Policy at training camp practices. Outside food and factory sealed water bottles are allowed, but they must only be carried in bags compliant with the NFL Clear Bag Policy. Fans 15 years or younger must be accompanied by an adult to attend.
In a significant changeup for this season, the use of cameras and cell phones will be prohibited during training camp practices, but will be allowed before and after practice.
For additional information on Seahawks Training Camp, check out www.seahawks.com/trainingcamp.