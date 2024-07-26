Seattle Seahawks Bring Back Former Second-Round Safety Marquise Blair
The Seattle Seahawks signed safety Marquise Blair, originally a second-round pick by the franchise out of Utah in 2019, and released safety Jonathan Sutherland, the team announced Friday via its official website.
Blair was in Seattle Thursday to work out for the team, and now he’s been brought back on the 90-man roster in place of Sutherland — a 2023 undrafted free agent who was waived last August after an injury before being brought back on a reserve/future deal.
After playing in 14 games as a rookie and recording 32 total tackles, two forced fumbles and a pass deflection, Blair suffered season-ending injuries in back-to-back seasons from 2020–21.
He was waived ahead of the 2022 season before landing with the Carolina Panthers and appeared in three games. Blair signed a future contract with the Philadelphia Eagles after the 2022 season but was released in April 2023.