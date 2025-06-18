Seattle Seahawks cornerback duo cracks top-5 in the NFL
When the Seattle Seahawks were at their best, they leaned heavily on their talented secondary. Led by Richard Sherman, Kam Chancellor, and Earl Thomas, they were known as the Legion of Boom. This offseason, they reminded fans of that defensive backfield when they selected Nick Emmanwori out of South Carolina.
He’s an athletic marvel and will join a secondary that’s already full of talent. In fact, they have one of the top five cornerback duos in the league according to Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton.
Riq Woolen and Devon Witherspoon give the Seahawks two talented defenders, although Moton says Witherspoon struggled in coverage during his first season under head coach Mike Macdonald. He did, however, make up for this by providing excellent run support from the slot.
”Under Macdonald, Witherspoon saw an uptick in snaps out of the slot compared to his rookie year in Carroll's system. As a result, he had more responsibilities in run defense and made his presence felt in that role, logging 98 tackles, six for loss.” — Moton
With a full year in the new system under his belt, Moton believes Witherspoon will improve in 2025. If so, these two could potentially climb even higher up this list.
