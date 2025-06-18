All Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks cornerback duo cracks top-5 in the NFL

They might not be the Legion of Boom, but the Seattle Seahawks have a talented secondary heading into the 2025 season.

Randy Gurzi

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
When the Seattle Seahawks were at their best, they leaned heavily on their talented secondary. Led by Richard Sherman, Kam Chancellor, and Earl Thomas, they were known as the Legion of Boom. This offseason, they reminded fans of that defensive backfield when they selected Nick Emmanwori out of South Carolina.

He’s an athletic marvel and will join a secondary that’s already full of talent. In fact, they have one of the top five cornerback duos in the league according to Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton.

Riq Woolen and Devon Witherspoon give the Seahawks two talented defenders, although Moton says Witherspoon struggled in coverage during his first season under head coach Mike Macdonald. He did, however, make up for this by providing excellent run support from the slot.

Seattle Seahawks CB Devon Witherspoon walks off the field after the game against the Green Bay Packers.
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon walks off the field after the game against the Green Bay Packers. / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

”Under Macdonald, Witherspoon saw an uptick in snaps out of the slot compared to his rookie year in Carroll's system. As a result, he had more responsibilities in run defense and made his presence felt in that role, logging 98 tackles, six for loss.” — Moton

With a full year in the new system under his belt, Moton believes Witherspoon will improve in 2025. If so, these two could potentially climb even higher up this list.

