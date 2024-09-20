Seattle Seahawks' DK Metcalf Sends Clear Warning To Opposing Defenses
The Seattle Seahawks are riding high amidst a 2-0 start, but in their minds, they're just getting started.
On offense, specifically, the passing game has been lights out behind a resurgent Geno Smith, but the run game — and especially the offensive line — has shown some concerns. If the Seahawks can sort out those problems, then the unit could be scary good.
Star wide receiver DK Metcalf knows what the offense is capable of at full strength, as he sent a stern warning to opposing defenses in Wednesday's press conference.
"I don't think it was good," Metcalf told reporters. "I think it's bad for the defenses that try to cover us from here on out because you got [Tyler Lockett], me, [Jaxon Smith-Njigba] and you still haven't seen Noah [Fant]. You saw [Kenneth Walker III] Week 1. Zach Charbonnet still has to break out. So I think it's just a ticking time bomb for all of our stars on offense just to have their game."
As Metcalf mentioned, the Seahawks have a ton of weapons all over the field. Utilizing them to the fullest may be tricky, but well worth the effort given how much talent there is in the group.
The Seahawks look to take another step forward when they host the banged-up Miami Dolphins on Sunday.