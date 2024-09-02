All Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Donning Throwback Uniforms in Season Opener

In a late announcement, the Seahawks will be wearing their 90s throwback uniforms when they host the Denver Broncos on Sept. 8.

Oct 29, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen (27) celebrates a defensive play against the Cleveland Browns at Lumen Field. / Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
When the Seattle Seahawks announced they would only be wearing their new throwback uniforms once in 2024, it was disappointing given their fan-favorite debut last season. Now we know why there was initially just one date provided.

The Seahawks waited until game week to reveal they will be wearing the throwbacks for their season-opening home game versus the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Sept. 8. Fans rejoice.

The uniforms are inspired by the kits Seattle wore from 1976-2001, with a silver helmet, royal blue jersey, silver pants and old-school Seahawks logo. They rival just about any uniform worn by any NFL team ever as the team returns to its roots.

Previously, the team was set to only wear them during their Week 6 home game against the division rival San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, Oct. 10. Now, it won't be long before the throwback uniforms are back at Lumen Field.

