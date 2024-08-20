Seattle Seahawks Expect Jerome Baker Back For Season Opener
With less than three weeks to go until the Seattle Seahawks' regular season opener, the health of linebacker Jerome Baker has become a concern.
Baker, who signed a one-year, $7 million contract with Seattle this offseason, has missed roughly two weeks with a hamstring injury. As a result, he did not participate in the team's two preseason games thus far, as well as last week's joint practices with the Tennessee Titans.
The Seahawks are taking a cautious approach with Baker, but they do expect him to be back in time for the season opener versus the Denver Broncos on Sept. 8, head coach Mike Macdonald said.
"I can't give you a date on when he’s coming back, but he should be going here pretty soon," Macdonald said after Saturday's game against Tennessee. "Plan is to have him ready for Week 1."
Baker will play a large role on defense this season. He and fellow inside linebacker Tyrel Dodson were brought in to fill the void left by Bobby Wagner and Jordyn Brooks, the latter of whom went to Baker's former team, the Miami Dolphins.
In the meantime, fourth-round rookie Tyrice Knight has put together some solid performances in the preseason, and led the team with eight total tackles against the Titans. At the very least, it's nice the Seahawks have a linebacker they can trust if Baker misses time for some reason.