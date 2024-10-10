Seattle Seahawks' Geno Smith Looks To Build on Strong Rushing Game
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has never been much of a rusher, but in Sunday's game against the New York Giants, he had a bit of a chance to show off his wheels.
With Seattle's running backs getting limited opportunities, Smith was the team's leading rusher with 72 yards on only four carries. That shattered his previous career-high of 50 rushing yards, which came in his 2013 rookie season with the New York Jets.
Don't expect Smith to look like Lamar Jackson on the field, but after that performance, he's eager to run a bit more than he has in the past.
"I want to continue to do that. I want to continue to take advantage of if teams are going to play us in man and they're not going to put a [QB] spy out there," Smith told reporters Tuesday. "If they're not going to maintain their rush lanes, and I can get out there and get extra yards, then I think that helps our offense.
"It also puts a little bit more stress on the [defensive] coordinators and what they want to do. But yeah, my game is not revolved around that, but I've always had it. I tend to try to pick my spots of when to do it. But, if there's a lane, I'm going to go."
The Seahawks know they have to get their run game going, as Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet combined for a paltry 30 yards against the Giants. Even if or when they get rolling, though, Smith adding a bit on the ground is always a welcome sight.