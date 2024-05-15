Seattle Seahawks Get Failing Grade for '21 Redraft
It's been three years since the Seattle Seahawks welcomed their 2021 NFL Draft class, and so far, it's turned out to be a big, fat dud.
The team had just a few picks in 2021 as a result of some shrewd moves, but CBS Sports gave the Seahawks an "F" when regrading their draft class.
"They traded their first- and third-round picks in this draft to land Jamal Adams. Oops. That turned out to be a terrible trade -- and he was released this year. He had one good year, then got hurt in two straight seasons. But trading first-round picks for a box safety isn't good business," CBS Sports writes. "The Seahawks had just three picks in this draft, and none are starters. All three of the picks, receiver D'wayne Eskridge (second), corner Tre Brown (fourth) and tackle Stone Forsythe (seventh), are still on the roster."
The Seahawks may have whiffed, but they were able to recover thanks to strong drafts in 2020 and especially in 2022, where they picked up offensive lineman Charles Cross, running back Kenneth Walker III, offensive lineman Abraham Lucas, and cornerbacks Coby Bryant and Riq Woolen. Geno Smith playing as well as he has also has covered up the mistakes from 2021.
Eskridge, Brown and Forsythe are all entering the final years of their rookie contracts this season, and if they continue along their current trajectories, none of them will be Seahawks in 2025, and the 2021 draft will officially be considered a zero.