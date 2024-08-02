Seattle Seahawks Headed to 'Bigger Stage' for Football Fest at Lumen Field
The Seattle Seahawks are set to host their annual “Football Fest” at Lumen Field on Saturday, Aug. 3. While remaining a training camp practice, the event will feature a mock scrimmage and, obviously, will have a more game-like feel when set in the team’s home stadium.
Additionally, while generally confined to the berm at the VMAC during standard camp practices, there will be far more fan availability because of the venue.
“Oh, it’s going to be great. Fans will be there, it’ll be rocking, we’ll simulate a lot of cool game situations. A lot of things are on the line — bigger stage, [you] see who comes alive, who starts to make plays. That’ll be a lot of fun,” Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said post-practice on Thursday. “Just having the fans, being in the stadium, going through the locker room, pregame operation, those things.”
The event also provides Macdonald with a chance to simulate his in-game head coaching duties for the first time. Without fully diving into practice mode until the preseason, it is a good primer for the youngest head coach in the NFL.
Macdonald’s assistants, including a staff of all first-time coordinators in Ryan Grubb (offense), Aden Durde (defense) and Jay Harbaugh (special teams), will also get their first taste of leading their units at Lumen Field.
“Then, as coaches, again, [it’s] more reps at the operation we’ll get; coaches in the box, we’re working the headsets, back-and-forth between all the people, so I got to get used to hitting all the buttons. I need as much practice as anybody else,” Macdonald added.
Limited tickets remain available, starting at $12, for Football Fest, which begins at 1 p.m. Seattle won’t be back at Lumen Field until Week 3 of the preseason versus the Cleveland Browns on Saturday, Aug. 24.