Seattle Seahawks Implored to Sign Free Agent Safety Before Training Camp
The Seattle Seahawks have started reporting to training camp with the rookies on July 17th and the veterans arriving on Tuesday, July 23rd. As we get closer to the entire team practicing together, discussions are being had about adding to the roster.
Those possibilities are always being discussed in the front office in some capacity. During the offseason, they occur in the media sphere as well. In regards to the Seahawks, it's usually focused on the defensive side of the football.
Head coach Mike Macdonald's defense isn't the strongest at two positions: inside linebacker and safety. They became especially weak after the Seahawks released both Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams during the offseason to free up cap space.
Pro Football Network's Dallas Robinson took a look at what free agents each NFC team should bring in before training camp and he highlighted former New England Patriots safety Adrian Phillips.
Seattle doesn’t have many obvious weaknesses on its roster. While the Seahawks could conceivably add another interior offensive lineman, new faces like veterans Laken Tomlinson and Nick Harris and third-round rookie Christian Haynes should provide enough competition at guard and center.- Dallas Robinson, Pro Football Network
Let’s give the Seahawks more safety depth after they parted ways with Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs this offseason. Adrian Phillips was a full-time starter for the Patriots before moving into a reserve role in 2023. At worst, he’d be a special teams maven in Seattle after playing 321 ST snaps last season.
The Seahawks didn't bring in much talent at the position this offseason with their biggest signings being Rayshawn Jenkins and K'Von Wallace. They are solid players but are unlikely to be difference-makers.
Phillips was an undrafted free agent signed by the then-San Diego Chargers in 2014 where he grew his role over his six seasons with the team. He then joined the Patriots where he was a starter for three seasons before taking a backseat in 2023 with just 139 snaps on defense.
The special teams snaps are intriguing, especially when paired with his veteran leadership. With that said, is it the best move for the Seahawks? Our own Corbin Smith argued that Diggs should be brought back, even though it would likely be in a backup role.
With Jenkins on board and Love returning, a starting spot isn't readily available for Diggs, which would require some concessions from a player who has started 104 games since 2017. But even if he isn't viewed as an every-down player at this stage, that doesn't mean he couldn't provide value in a situational role either, especially playing for Macdonald, who prioritized deploying three safety sets as the Ravens defensive coordinator over the past two seasons.- SI's Corbin Smith
If the Seahawks were to bring back a safety, Diggs makes the most sense here. Does that make Phillips a bad fit? Not at all, but it doesn't mean he's the best one.